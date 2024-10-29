Accounting Chamber reveals inefficient use of over UAH 500 million by the Ministry of Culture
Kyiv • UNN
More than half a billion hryvnias were used by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine in a haphazard and inefficient manner in 2020-2023, according to the findings of the Accounting Chamber and the audit of the ministry, UNN reports .
Details
The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine (as of September 13, 2024 - the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine) did not fully ensure the formation and implementation of state policy within its powers
It is noted that during this period , the Ministry of Culture “haphazardly and inefficiently used UAH 521.8 million for management and administration in the field of culture and information policy.”
The audit showed that the ministry did not achieve the goal of the respective budget program, which was supposed to be:
- ensuring that Ukrainian citizens belong to a single cultural space;
- providing citizens with the opportunity to consume affordable cultural services;
- reducing the volume of manipulative content and fake news, messages and materials.
Only 31% of the regulations envisaged by the government's priority action plans and the ministry's work plan for 2023 have been developed. In particular, the Strategy for the Development of Culture and the action plan for its implementation have not been developed, and no separate regulatory documents have been approved that would determine the prospects and priority areas of development in the field of information security of Ukraine
According to the Accounting Chamber, in 2020-2022, the management of the Ministry of Culture did not ensure a continuous process of planning, monitoring and reporting on their implementation. The reports on the implementation of the work plans for 2020-2022 were not approved by the Minister, which indicates a poor quality of management in general.
“The Ministry has not created an effective system for monitoring the dynamics of quantitative and qualitative changes in the field of culture and information policy,” the statement reads.
