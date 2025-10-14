$41.610.01
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 14689 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 12645 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 23408 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 17216 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24891 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 14013 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22908 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11771 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
October 14, 11:14 AM • 10698 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhotoOctober 14, 11:07 AM • 8352 views
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 6850 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 16125 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 14434 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine03:03 PM • 6268 views
Accident in Dagestan: Rosgvardiya truck overturned, two dead and 11 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

A truck carrying Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) personnel overturned in Dagestan. Two people died, 11 were injured and hospitalized.

Accident in Dagestan: Rosgvardiya truck overturned, two dead and 11 injured

A truck carrying Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) employees overturned in Dagestan. Two people died, and 11 more were injured and hospitalized. Medics and emergency services are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"Today, around 3:00 PM, a truck overturned in the Untsukul district. According to reports, Rosgvardia employees were inside. Two of them died at the scene, and 11 more were hospitalized," the report states. It is noted that relevant services are working at the accident site, and the causes of the road accident are being established.

Earlier, UNN reported that a new wave of hidden mobilization is being recorded in Dagestan, especially in Makhachkala, during which police patrols conduct mass checks and detain young men. Those detained are immediately sent to military enlistment offices for registration or dispatch to assembly points.

Alona Utkina

News of the World