Accident in Dagestan: Rosgvardiya truck overturned, two dead and 11 injured

A truck carrying Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) employees overturned in Dagestan. Two people died, and 11 more were injured and hospitalized. Medics and emergency services are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"Today, around 3:00 PM, a truck overturned in the Untsukul district. According to reports, Rosgvardia employees were inside. Two of them died at the scene, and 11 more were hospitalized," the report states. It is noted that relevant services are working at the accident site, and the causes of the road accident are being established.

Earlier, UNN reported that a new wave of hidden mobilization is being recorded in Dagestan, especially in Makhachkala, during which police patrols conduct mass checks and detain young men. Those detained are immediately sent to military enlistment offices for registration or dispatch to assembly points.