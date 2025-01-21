Above zero temperature and fog: weather forecast for today

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101438 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102373 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134652 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104391 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103838 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113484 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117018 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122188 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 77195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117215 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 50756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158420 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 52989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122188 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141010 views
Above zero temperature and fog: weather forecast for today

Above zero temperature and fog: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41741 views

Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation, sometimes with fog. The air temperature will range from +1 to +9 degrees, with the warmest temperatures in Crimea.

Today in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. In the west and southwest of the country, there will be fog at night and in the morning. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, precipitation is unlikely on January 21 due to the dominance of high atmospheric pressure.

The wind will blow mainly from the southeast at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature is expected to reach +1....+4 degrees throughout the day, +3....+6 degrees in the west and south of Ukraine, and up to +9 degrees in Crimea. 

Image

In Kyiv region it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

The northwest wind speed will be 5-10 m/s.

In the region, the air temperature will be -3...+2 °C during the day and:  0..+5 °С.

In Kyiv during the day:  +1...+3 °С.

Vita Zelenetska

