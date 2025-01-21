Above zero temperature and fog: weather forecast for today

Today in Ukraine it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. In the west and southwest of the country, there will be fog at night and in the morning. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, precipitation is unlikely on January 21 due to the dominance of high atmospheric pressure.

The wind will blow mainly from the southeast at a speed of 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature is expected to reach +1....+4 degrees throughout the day, +3....+6 degrees in the west and south of Ukraine, and up to +9 degrees in Crimea.

In Kyiv region it will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation.

The northwest wind speed will be 5-10 m/s.

In the region, the air temperature will be -3...+2 °C during the day and: 0..+5 °С.

In Kyiv during the day: +1...+3 °С.