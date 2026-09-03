Abolition of customs duties and VAT on quad bikes and components for UAVs — bills adopted as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has abolished the customs duty and value-added tax on quad bikes for the front and components for UAVs. Two bills — No. 15463-1 and No. 15464-1 — were adopted in their entirety, UNN reports with reference to the parliamentary session of September 3.

Details

Law No. 15463-1 provides for exempting the import of quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles intended for the Security and Defense Forces from VAT and excise tax for the duration of martial law.

Components for the production of military unmanned systems, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, optoelectronic systems and devices, weapons, and ammunition are also exempt from VAT.

At the same time, Law No. 15464-1 provides for the abolition of import duties for the relevant categories of goods. This concerns products and components for the production of military drones, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, and optoelectronic systems and devices.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law exempting transactions involving the supply of ground robotic systems for the needs of the Defense Forces from value-added tax.