The U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 that carried CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow today has flown from Vnukovo to Riga, UNN reports.

Details

According to Flightradar24, the U.S. military transport aircraft Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, bearing the registration number RCH4555, which arrived in Moscow this morning, departed from Vnukovo Airport at around 18:30 local time.

The aircraft is heading to Riga International Airport, where it arrived from Washington on August 23.

Update

CIA Director John Ratcliffe departed for the Russian Federation aboard the C-17 for meetings in Moscow.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian officials. Before the trip, the United States informed Ukraine that a high-ranking delegation was heading to Moscow and asked it to suspend strikes until its departure.