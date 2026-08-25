A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 departed Moscow’s “Vnukovo” for Riga
Kyiv • UNN
The American Boeing C-17 that brought John Ratcliffe to Moscow departed from "Vnukovo" for Riga. Before the visit, the U.S. asked Ukraine to suspend strikes.
The U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 that carried CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow today has flown from Vnukovo to Riga, UNN reports.
Details
According to Flightradar24, the U.S. military transport aircraft Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, bearing the registration number RCH4555, which arrived in Moscow this morning, departed from Vnukovo Airport at around 18:30 local time.
The aircraft is heading to Riga International Airport, where it arrived from Washington on August 23.
Update
CIA Director John Ratcliffe departed for the Russian Federation aboard the C-17 for meetings in Moscow.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian officials. Before the trip, the United States informed Ukraine that a high-ranking delegation was heading to Moscow and asked it to suspend strikes until its departure.