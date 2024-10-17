A truck carrying fireworks explodes in Russia: videos circulate on social media
Kyiv • UNN
At a gas station in the Amur region of Russia, a truck carrying fireworks overturned and burst into flames after colliding with a car. The explosion of fireworks led to a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.
A truck carrying fireworks exploded at a gas station in Russia's Amur region, UNN reports, citing the Russian Telegram channel 112.
Details
At a gas station near the village of Vozzhayivka, a car crashed into a truck carrying fireworks. The latter fell on its side, hit an electric wire and caught fire.
The fireworks detonated. Firefighters extinguished the fire.