A teenager received an electric shock after climbing on a freight car near Odessa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12748 views

A 13-year-old teenager received numerous electric burns to his torso and limbs of 2-3 degrees after he climbed onto a freight car at the Odessa-Vostochnaya station and received an electric shock.

A teenager received an electric shock after climbing on a freight car near Odessa

A teenager was injured on a railway in the Odessa region, getting out on a car and receiving an electric shock, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident, the GUNP in the Odessa region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

About the incident that occurred today at the railway station "Odessa-Vostochnaya", the station attendant reported to the police.

Previously, the police established that a 13-year-old boy got out on a freight car and was electrocuted. The teenager was found in a state of shock by workers who were repairing electronic lines nearby. They used a ladder to remove him from the car and handed him over to the employees of the emergency medical service called to the scene.

The guy was hospitalized with multiple electric burns of 2-3 degrees of the torso and limbs.

The police establish all the circumstances of the incident, after which she will be granted a legal qualification.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
