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A series of explosions in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri caused casualties and injuries.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

Explosions at a post office and a market in Nigeria resulted in fatalities. Security forces suspect Boko Haram and the Islamic State.

A series of explosions in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri caused casualties and injuries.

On Monday, March 16, several explosions occurred in Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria. So far, several people have been reported injured and killed, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum noted that the explosions resulted in casualties and injuries, but did not provide detailed information or indicate who was responsible for the events.

It is reported that the first explosion occurred at a post office in the city center, and immediately after it, another explosion happened at a popular market located nearby.

Borno State Police Spokesperson Nahum Daso Kenneth reported that after receiving reports of the explosions, law enforcement officers and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary data, the Islamist groups "Boko Haram" and "Islamic State West Africa Province" are responsible for the explosions.

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Yevhen Ustimenko

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