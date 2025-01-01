A sanatorium was on fire in the tourist town of Vorokhta on New Year's morning: evacuation was carried out
A fire broke out in the Vorokhta sanatorium, and 102 people, including 10 children, were evacuated. The 150-square-meter fire on the roof of the building was extinguished in an hour and a half, with no injuries.
A fire broke out in a sanatorium in Vorokhta, a village popular with tourists who enjoy winter recreation in the mountains, in Ivano-Frankivsk region on New Year's morning, evacuating 102 people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
"Today, on January 1, at 08:01, rescuers received a report of a fire in a sanatorium building located in the village of Vorokhta, Nadvirna district," the SES reported.
At the scene, it turned out that the roof of a four-story building was on fire over an area of about 150 square meters.
Rescuers, together with the administration of the institution, evacuated 102 people, including 10 children and 7 employees of the sanatorium. All evacuees were placed in a neighboring building, the agency said.
At 09:28, the fire was localized and prevented from spreading to the building of the sanatorium, and at 09:43 it was completely eliminated. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Fifty-two rescuers and 14 pieces of specialized equipment were on site.
