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A Russian vessel with anti-drone "mangal" protection was spotted in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2868 views

Metal structures and nets were installed on the research vessel Lagoda to protect against drones. Experts doubt the effectiveness of such protection against attacks.

A Russian vessel with anti-drone "mangal" protection was spotted in Novorossiysk

The experimental vessel "Lagoda" of the Russian Ministry of Defense, equipped with additional protection against Ukrainian drones, was spotted in the port of Novorossiysk. The ship was captured on camera during a ceremony involving the submarine "Veliky Novgorod." This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel was observed to have an electronic warfare complex and numerous anti-drone elements. Specifically, metal structures resembling "mangals" were installed around the wheelhouse, and passages and part of the deck were covered with camouflage nets.

The bow section was also covered with nets, which could indicate either an attempt to protect against drones or to conceal additional equipment.

What might be hidden on board

It is likely that additional systems, such as radar stations or electronic intelligence assets, could have been placed on the vessel. At the same time, it is not excluded that the nets serve only a protective function.

Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attack24.03.26, 00:13 • 20947 views

Analysts note that such measures indicate a growing threat from Ukrainian sea and air drones.

Is such protection effective?

Similar structures can partially protect against light FPV drones, but their effectiveness against heavier drones remains questionable.

In addition, the installed electronic warfare systems are not capable of jamming satellite communications, which are used to control some drones. This means that even with such protection, the vessel remains vulnerable to attacks.

SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source19.02.26, 11:12 • 38916 views

Stepan Haftko

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