A policeman is wounded in a shooting near a cafe in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka
A shooting occurred near a cafe in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, wounding a 34-year-old off-duty police officer. The conflict arose between vacationers, and one of the participants shot his opponent three times with a traumatic weapon.
“On October 12, the police received a report that a shooting had taken place near a cafe. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found out that a conflict had arisen between women who were resting in the cafe. The men who were with them intervened in the dispute, as a result of which one of the participants in the incident shot his opponent three times. Preliminarily, with a special traumatic weapon. As a result of the incident, a 34-year-old off-duty police officer was injured. The victim is currently in hospital,” law enforcement officials said.
It is noted that the attacker was identified and the weapon was seized. The police are establishing the details of the incident. The issue of legal classification is being decided
