A special flight detachment "Russia" aircraft departed Moscow following a U.S. Air Force aircraft. Russian media reported this, citing Flightradar24 data, according to UNN.

"The special flight detachment "Russia" aircraft departed from Vnukovo following the U.S. Air Force aircraft," the report said.

The reasons for the Russian aircraft's departure are currently unknown.

According to media reports, the special flight detachment transports the leadership of the Russian Federation and government delegations.

It should be added

Earlier, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, on which CIA Director John Ratcliffe had presumably arrived in Russia, left Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport.