A new modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center is being created in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Protez Foundation have signed a memorandum of cooperation to create a modern prosthetic and rehabilitation center that will change the lives of thousands of defenders. This was reported by the press service of the charitable foundation, according to UNN.

Details

The center will provide a full cycle of rehabilitation for wounded soldiers: manufacturing and customization of prostheses, pre- and post-prosthetic rehabilitation, support and return to an active lifestyle.

"Our Foundation has allocated UAH 4 million to purchase the necessary rehabilitation equipment, and Protez Foundation will undertake to build, equip and train the staff of the center," commented MHP-Hromada.

"As part of the MHP Next Door program, we support rehabilitation centers across Ukraine. The start of cooperation with Protez Foundation will help our heroes to get back on their feet and return to civilian life and their families with renewed vigor," adds Alexander Pakholyuk, Director of the Charitable Foundation.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.