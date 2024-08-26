A new fire broke out at an oil depot in the Rostov region

On Sunday, August 25, a new, fourth fire broke out at the Proletarsk oil depot in the Rostov region: the fire spread to tanks in the western part of the base. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

The publication analyzed a satellite image taken at 14.41 local time on Sunday. The fire reached the fourth tank on the left side of the row of tanks. According to one version of Russian telegram channels, explosive kerosene may be stored in this part of the tank farm.

Addendum

The Kavkaz oil depot of Rosrezerv near the town of Proletarsk, Rostov region was attacked by Ukrainian drones on August 18. Another strike, according to unconfirmed reports, was carried out after the fire started, on August 23.

According to Russian media reports, dozens of firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish the fire. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 60 kilometers in the sky, but authorities in the Rostov region say that there is no threat to human health and no deterioration in air quality.