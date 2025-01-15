A large-scale first aid training project for Ukrainian coaches and athletes has been launched.

FAST First Aid and Special Training, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, has launched a project to develop first aid skills in the Ukrainian sports community. In the near future, more than 200 Ukrainian athletes, coaches, and sports figures across the country will be trained by experienced instructors.

This is the first large-scale example of systematic first aid training for the Ukrainian sports community in Ukraine. The large-scale project is supported by the Favbet Foundation, which systematically promotes the development of Ukrainian sports and sports infrastructure, social and educational initiatives in Ukraine and abroad.

The first training session within the project took place on January 12. A total of 10 trainings will be held in January and February for 200 gymnasts, athletes, judokas and other representatives of the sports community. For 8 hours, participants will learn skills that can save lives: how to stop critical bleeding, help a person who is unconscious, perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and more.

“Our goal is simple but vital: to ensure that as many people as possible know how to provide first aid and are prepared to act in emergency situations. We hope that this stage will become the basis for further scaling the initiative across the country. We thank all the participants for their motivation to learn, and our partners for supporting such an important project,”said FAST Director Yevheniia Zgurova.

Photo: FAST First aid and special training

“The value of human life is the first priority. In the context of aggressive martial law, we see a critical need to enable Ukrainian athletes and coaches to acquire practical first aid skills according to internationally accredited standards. Up-to-date knowledge will help save lives in emergency situations - both in military conditions and in case of health emergencies and sports injuries. By supporting this project, we are investing in the safety and development of Ukraine's sports community, as well as in fostering a culture of responsible attitudes toward life and health. Together, we are creating the foundation for a strong, educated, and united society,”the Favbet Foundation commented.