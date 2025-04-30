A large-scale fire broke out at the main market of Tbilisi: video

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 20951 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 48954 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 86920 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55016 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 195810 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154664 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111829 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134445 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107202 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89712 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13613 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 86920 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 77946 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124328 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 195810 views
Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17381 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35057 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83521 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99227 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95585 views
A large-scale fire broke out at the main market of Tbilisi: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4564 views

On the morning of April 30, a large fire broke out at a market near "Station Square" in Tbilisi. Warehouses with clothing, fruits, and vegetables caught fire, with the area of the fire reaching approximately 15,000 m².

A large-scale fire broke out at the main market of Tbilisi: video

A major fire broke out in Tbilisi, at the market near the "Borjomi Railway Station" next to the "Vokzalnaya Ploshchad" metro station, on the morning of April 30. This is reported by "Ekho Kavkaza", writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, warehouses with clothes, fruits, vegetables and other goods caught fire. The area of the fire was about 15,000 square meters.

According to the Emergency Situations Service, the source of the fire was localized, and work is currently underway to completely eliminate the fire.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. However, patients are being evacuated from the nearby Todua Clinic - they are being transported to other medical facilities by ambulances.

One of the traders told reporters: "Everything burned down, nothing was left. It was a nightmare - there was smoke everywhere. Part of the second-hand clothes also burned down. Everything flared up instantly."

The causes of the fire have not yet been established - an investigation has been launched.

In India, more than 10 people, including children, died in a hotel fire - BBC30.04.25, 10:16 • 4076 views

