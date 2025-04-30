A large-scale fire broke out at the main market of Tbilisi: video

A major fire broke out in Tbilisi, at the market near the "Borjomi Railway Station" next to the "Vokzalnaya Ploshchad" metro station, on the morning of April 30. This is reported by "Ekho Kavkaza", writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, warehouses with clothes, fruits, vegetables and other goods caught fire. The area of the fire was about 15,000 square meters.

According to the Emergency Situations Service, the source of the fire was localized, and work is currently underway to completely eliminate the fire.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. However, patients are being evacuated from the nearby Todua Clinic - they are being transported to other medical facilities by ambulances.

One of the traders told reporters: "Everything burned down, nothing was left. It was a nightmare - there was smoke everywhere. Part of the second-hand clothes also burned down. Everything flared up instantly."

The causes of the fire have not yet been established - an investigation has been launched.

