In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 3308 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 13783 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22205 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165468 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214297 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247697 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153485 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371248 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A girl was raped during the capture of Kharkiv region: two Russian soldiers will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23879 views

A Russian army colonel and his subordinate, a driver, will be tried for raping a girl during the Russian occupation of a village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

A girl was raped during the capture of Kharkiv region: two Russian soldiers will be tried

A 45-year-old colonel of the Russian army with the call sign "Vovk" and a 22-year-old driver "Maly" are accused of the crime. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

In the spring of 2022, during the occupation of one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, a girl was raped by a Russian soldier.

Law enforcement officers identified the war criminal as a 45-year-old colonel, commander of the 99th self-propelled artillery regiment of the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, with the call sign "Wolf." His subordinate, a 22-year-old driver of the 752nd motorized rifle regiment of the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, nicknamed "Maloy," was also involved in the crime,

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, both occupants went door-to-door and conducted "checks" on the local population. In one of the households, a subordinate offered the girl to "have dinner" with his commander, but was refused.

Later, the defendants returned to the same house. The girl was in the basement because of the heavy shelling by the Russian armed forces with her family. The occupants took her father out and put a gun to his temple. They locked all the other family members in the basement, and the driver had to make sure that no one came out.The commander dragged the girl into the house and raped her. All the time he was holding a gun in his hand and threatening to shoot the victim.

During inspections of the places of deployment of the Russian military, in particular in the so-called commandant's office, law enforcement officers found a hard disk, the examination of which revealed that the victim had been interrogated about sexual acts committed against her. No other evidence was found that would indicate a set of measures aimed at bringing the perpetrators to criminal responsibility.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court an indictment against two Russian military officers on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Four Russian servicemen were notified in absentia of suspicion of torturing civilians in the occupied districts of Kyiv region in violation of the laws and customs of war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
