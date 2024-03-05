A girl was raped during the capture of Kharkiv region: two Russian soldiers will be tried

A 45-year-old colonel of the Russian army with the call sign "Vovk" and a 22-year-old driver "Maly" are accused of the crime. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

In the spring of 2022, during the occupation of one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, a girl was raped by a Russian soldier.

Law enforcement officers identified the war criminal as a 45-year-old colonel, commander of the 99th self-propelled artillery regiment of the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, with the call sign "Wolf." His subordinate, a 22-year-old driver of the 752nd motorized rifle regiment of the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, nicknamed "Maloy," was also involved in the crime, - the statement said.

According to the investigation, both occupants went door-to-door and conducted "checks" on the local population. In one of the households, a subordinate offered the girl to "have dinner" with his commander, but was refused.

Later, the defendants returned to the same house. The girl was in the basement because of the heavy shelling by the Russian armed forces with her family. The occupants took her father out and put a gun to his temple. They locked all the other family members in the basement, and the driver had to make sure that no one came out.The commander dragged the girl into the house and raped her. All the time he was holding a gun in his hand and threatening to shoot the victim.

During inspections of the places of deployment of the Russian military, in particular in the so-called commandant's office, law enforcement officers found a hard disk, the examination of which revealed that the victim had been interrogated about sexual acts committed against her. No other evidence was found that would indicate a set of measures aimed at bringing the perpetrators to criminal responsibility.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court an indictment against two Russian military officers on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Four Russian servicemen were notified in absentia of suspicion of torturing civilians in the occupied districts of Kyiv region in violation of the laws and customs of war.