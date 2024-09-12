ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188632 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148464 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193294 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104943 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 35864 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 36165 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 63421 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 59720 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 36947 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147543 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151263 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142310 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158853 views
A fire broke out in Russia at the Omsktransmash plant, which produces sunbathers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11444 views

A fire broke out at the Russian plant Omsktransmash, which specializes in repairing T-80 tanks. The fire in the roofing material was localized, there were no injuries, and the incident will not affect production processes.

In the afternoon, on September 12, a fire broke out in Russia at the Omsktransmash tank plant, an enterprise that specializes in the restoration and modernization of T-80 tanks and other military equipment. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media reports, at around 12:00 p.m. local time, one of the production shops at the Omsk Transport Engineering Plant Omsktransmash caught fire.

Local residents reported a large column of smoke visible from all parts of the city. The fact of the fire was confirmed by the company.

During the repair, a localized fire broke out on the roofing material at the plant. This incident will not affect production processes. No one was injured

- representatives of Omsktransmash told the Russian media.

Firefighters managed to localize the fire around 15:00. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the open fire was extinguished at 15:22.

For reference

Omsk Transport Engineering Plant is a Russian machine-building company, one of the oldest machine-building companies in the Siberian region.  

As of today, Omsktransmash has lost some of its competencies and is currently overhauling and modernizing tanks and producing TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

