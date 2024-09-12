A fire broke out in Russia at the Omsktransmash plant, which produces sunbathers

In the afternoon, on September 12, a fire broke out in Russia at the Omsktransmash tank plant, an enterprise that specializes in the restoration and modernization of T-80 tanks and other military equipment. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media reports, at around 12:00 p.m. local time, one of the production shops at the Omsk Transport Engineering Plant Omsktransmash caught fire.

Local residents reported a large column of smoke visible from all parts of the city. The fact of the fire was confirmed by the company.

During the repair, a localized fire broke out on the roofing material at the plant. This incident will not affect production processes. No one was injured - representatives of Omsktransmash told the Russian media.

Firefighters managed to localize the fire around 15:00. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the open fire was extinguished at 15:22.

For reference

Omsk Transport Engineering Plant is a Russian machine-building company, one of the oldest machine-building companies in the Siberian region.

As of today, Omsktransmash has lost some of its competencies and is currently overhauling and modernizing tanks and producing TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower systems.