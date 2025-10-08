A fire broke out in Novosibirsk on the territory of a plant that supplies products to the Russian defense industry

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
12:14 PM • 8782 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13007 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18256 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18390 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18483 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17670 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20931 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19115 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17473 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62123 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
98%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 26876 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 36785 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 18905 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 13692 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8406 views
Publications
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 8786 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 6808 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13011 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8808 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18260 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Ternopil Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 19083 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 40484 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 43562 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 95056 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 89742 views
Actual
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
The Guardian

A fire broke out in Novosibirsk on the territory of a plant that supplies products to the Russian defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Telegram channels and eyewitnesses report that the "Solder Plant" is on fire in Novosibirsk, which supplies products to the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

A fire broke out in Novosibirsk on the territory of a plant that supplies products to the Russian defense industry

According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, a fire broke out in a warehouse on the territory of OJSC "Solder Plant" in Novosibirsk, Russia. The fire covered an area of about two thousand square meters. According to local media, more than 70 rescuers and 23 units of equipment are working at the scene, and a fire train was even involved in extinguishing the fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no casualties, and the fire has been localized. The causes of the ignition are not yet known.

The Novosibirsk Solder Plant specializes in the production and supply of metal products - solders, alloys, babbits - for industrial consumers in Russia and CIS countries. The enterprise also deals with rolling non-ferrous metals and trading tin, lead, zinc, copper, silver and other elements.

Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media07.10.25, 21:03 • 15775 views

The company's official website lists the defense industry among the plant's clients, which may indicate the enterprise's involvement in supplying the Russian military-industrial complex.

A turbine plant is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia: the fire has covered about 1000 square meters07.10.25, 20:19 • 6166 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Ukraine