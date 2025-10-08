A fire broke out in Novosibirsk on the territory of a plant that supplies products to the Russian defense industry

According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, a fire broke out in a warehouse on the territory of OJSC "Solder Plant" in Novosibirsk, Russia. The fire covered an area of about two thousand square meters. According to local media, more than 70 rescuers and 23 units of equipment are working at the scene, and a fire train was even involved in extinguishing the fire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no casualties, and the fire has been localized. The causes of the ignition are not yet known.

The Novosibirsk Solder Plant specializes in the production and supply of metal products - solders, alloys, babbits - for industrial consumers in Russia and CIS countries. The enterprise also deals with rolling non-ferrous metals and trading tin, lead, zinc, copper, silver and other elements.

The company's official website lists the defense industry among the plant's clients, which may indicate the enterprise's involvement in supplying the Russian military-industrial complex.

