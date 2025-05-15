A fire broke out at a chemical plant in southern Spain - the threat has been localized

On May 14, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the La Red industrial zone in Alcala de Guadaira, near Seville, in southern Spain. The fire has already been contained. This was reported by EFE, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the fire broke out on Wednesday, May 14, at a chemical plant in the La Red industrial zone in Alcala de Guadaira (Seville, Spain).

According to the mayor of the municipality, Ana Isabel Jimenez, the fire started at about 13:15 and caused considerable alarm due to the ignition of a tank with toxic substances.

Seven crews extinguished the fire, and two people sustained "minor" injuries: one person suffered burns and another was poisoned by smoke.

Also, due to the incident, a large-scale "Es-Alert" alert was issued within a radius of approximately three kilometers near the plant with a recommendation to the public to close doors and windows and wear masks.

However, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Andalusia, Antonio Sanz, and the Deputy Delegate of the Government in Seville, Francisco Toscano, the mayor explained that no quarantine was introduced for the population, and the evacuation of residents of any areas was not carried out, with the exception of the affected La Red industrial zone.

The fire is now fully contained. The greatest risk was posed by a tank with a chemical that was highly toxic. "They tell us that this danger no longer exists because it has completely burned down and there is no more material," - said Jimenez. - said Jimenez.

