A fire broke out at a chemical plant in southern Spain - the threat has been localized

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 24929 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 65284 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 76016 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145191 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 74730 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 54899 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129048 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57326 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73507 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63749 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM

May 14, 04:34 PM • 66957 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM

May 14, 04:00 PM • 132177 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 145196 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 129052 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM

May 14, 09:23 AM • 152900 views
A fire broke out at a chemical plant in southern Spain - the threat has been localized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

On May 14, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the La Red industrial zone near Seville in southern Spain. The fire has been contained, and two people were injured, but no evacuation of the population was carried out.

A fire broke out at a chemical plant in southern Spain - the threat has been localized

On May 14, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the La Red industrial zone in Alcala de Guadaira, near Seville, in southern Spain. The fire has already been contained. This was reported by EFE, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the fire broke out on Wednesday, May 14, at a chemical plant in the La Red industrial zone in Alcala de Guadaira (Seville, Spain). 

According to the mayor of the municipality, Ana Isabel Jimenez, the fire started at about 13:15 and caused considerable alarm due to the ignition of a tank with toxic substances.

Seven crews extinguished the fire, and two people sustained "minor" injuries: one person suffered burns and another was poisoned by smoke. 

Also, due to the incident, a large-scale "Es-Alert" alert was issued within a radius of approximately three kilometers near the plant with a recommendation to the public to close doors and windows and wear masks.

However, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Andalusia, Antonio Sanz, and the Deputy Delegate of the Government in Seville, Francisco Toscano, the mayor explained that no quarantine was introduced for the population, and the evacuation of residents of any areas was not carried out, with the exception of the affected La Red industrial zone.

The fire is now fully contained. The greatest risk was posed by a tank with a chemical that was highly toxic. "They tell us that this danger no longer exists because it has completely burned down and there is no more material," - said Jimenez.

- said Jimenez.

Fire at the British Prime Minister Starmer's house: police detain suspected arsonist13.05.25, 12:23 • 2744 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Seville
Spain
