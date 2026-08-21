A criminal scheme was uncovered in Odesa region during the modernization of the Chornomorsk port

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a criminal scheme at the Chornomorsk branch of the state enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority," where an official demanded UAH 500,000 for approving documentation related to the modernization of port infrastructure. This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, during the State Bureau of Investigation’s pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal scheme at the Chornomorsk branch of the state enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority."

As a result, an official of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority was detained. According to the investigation, he demanded UAH 500,000 from representatives of a contracting organization for the unimpeded approval of documentation concerning the modernization of port infrastructure.

The matter concerned the approval of updated design documentation for a previously concluded contract to reconstruct a railway track on the grounds of a commercial seaport. To implement the scheme, the official enlisted an acquaintance—the owner of a local private company—who acted as an intermediary during meetings with representatives of the contracting organization and the transfer of the money - the post says.

According to the available information, law enforcement officers detained the woman "red-handed" while she was receiving the entire amount of the unlawful benefit from the contractors. After that, the organizer of the scheme—an official of the local branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority—was also detained at his workplace.

The two defendants have now been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). The issue of choosing preventive measures for them in the form of detention is being considered - the post says.

Both defendants face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

We remind you

A former deputy of the Dnipro City Council is suspected of organizing a scheme involving the sale of apartments in a newly built residential complex in Pechersk that already had owners. The losses incurred by the state-owned bank exceeded UAH 164 million, and nine people have been notified of suspicion.