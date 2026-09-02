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Bus overturned on a road between resorts in Egypt: many killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

A bus overturned on the road between Dahab and Nuweiba in Egypt, killing 22 people and injuring another 28. Jordanians are among the victims.

Bus overturned on a road between resorts in Egypt: many killed

At least 22 people were killed on September 2 in a crash involving a passenger bus traveling to tourist resorts on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, authorities in both countries said. Another 28 people were injured. UNN reports this, citing AP.

Where the crash occurred

The crash occurred on the road connecting the resorts of Dahab and Nuweiba in the South Sinai Governorate, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

The Amman-based public broadcaster al-Mamlaka reported that the bus was traveling to Amman from Cairo when it overturned on the road between Dahab and Nuweiba.

Photo: Masrawy

What is known about the victims

Egypt’s ministry said that 20 ambulances had been sent to the scene to transport the dead and injured to the nearest hospitals. It did not specify the victims’ nationalities. AP indicates that they included Egyptians and Jordanians.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Jordanians were among those affected, without giving the exact number of victims. The public broadcaster al-Mamlaka reported that 10 Jordanians were killed in the crash. 

Why the crash occurred

Egypt’s Ministry of Health did not specify the cause, but local media reported that the bus overturned after one of its tires burst.

Are traffic crashes common in Egypt?

Fatal traffic crashes claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year, in a country with a low level of transport safety. Speeding, poor roads, and inadequate compliance with traffic rules are the main causes of most crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a mass collision involving several cars on a road near the southern governorate of Beni Suef.

Julia Shramko

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