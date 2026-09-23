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77% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude toward Fedorov’s exemption from mobilization, and see signs of corruption in his business dealings with Palantir — study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A survey showed Ukrainians’ critical attitude toward Mykhailo Fedorov’s exemption from mobilization and his decisions. 82.3% consider them harmful to Ukraine.

77% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude toward Fedorov’s exemption from mobilization, and see signs of corruption in his business dealings with Palantir — study

Nearly 77% of Ukrainians disapprove of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s deferment from military service through a charitable foundation. Around 60% of respondents also have a negative attitude toward Fedorov, while more than 82% believe that his decision to become an adviser to the defense minister of another country harms Ukraine’s interests. This is evidenced by the results of a nationwide survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Portal, reports UNN.

According to the study, 76.9% of Ukrainians reacted negatively to the actions of Mykhailo Fedorov, who obtained a deferment through the charitable foundation "Eastern Europe" the day after leaving the Ministry of Defense.

"Only 12.1% of respondents approved of his actions, while another 11% were unable to decide," the study results state.

Overall attitudes toward Fedorov, according to the study’s results, are also predominantly critical. Some 59.5% of respondents have a negative attitude toward him, while 19.4% are neutral. Only 11.3% expressed a positive attitude. 

Critical assessments also prevail regarding Fedorov’s decision to become an adviser to the defense minister of another country. Some 82.3% of respondents believe that it harms Ukraine’s interests. A contrary view is held by 13.2%, while another 4.5% were undecided.

One separate question concerned Fedorov’s creation of a defense company, whose key investor is expected to be the head of the foreign company Palantir. Previously, government agencies under Fedorov’s leadership cooperated with this company.

"Some 69.4% of respondents saw signs of corruption in this situation. A total of 15.5% believe that Fedorov acted correctly, while 15.1% were unable to decide," the sociologists said. 

At the same time, Fedorov has a high level of name recognition. Some 68% of respondents said that they know well who he is and follow his activities. Another 17% know something about him or have at least heard of him. Overall, 85% of respondents are aware of Fedorov. Some 11% do not know who he is, while another 4% were unable to answer.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews from September 4 to 11, 2026. It included 2,000 respondents in territory controlled by Ukraine. The theoretical statistical margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

As is known, the "Eastern Europe" Foundation is an organization within the orbit of American financier George Soros.  It was at this foundation that Mykhailo Fedorov was granted a deferment from military service immediately after resigning as defense minister. A staff position was created specifically for the former minister, he was hired without a competitive process, and a deferment was arranged the very next day. Fedorov’s salary and his foreign business trips are paid for by the foundation, whose funds are formed from donations.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
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Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine