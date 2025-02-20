6 people injured in Russian night air strike on Kherson: scale of destruction shown

As a result of the attack of Russian troops on Kherson with guided aerial bombs and hitting a 9-storey building, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured, rescuers continue to clear the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

At night, the Russians cynically attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs: one of them hit a 9-story residential building, partially destroying it. At least 6 people were preliminarily injured, including 2 children - the SES reported.

Two people were reportedly rescued and taken out of the blocked apartments through the balconies using a ladder.

Currently, rescuers are examining the damaged floors and dismantling the rubble, "as there may be people under them."

An Unbreakable Point has been set up at the site, which has everything you need to charge your gadgets, keep warm and get psychological support. The works are ongoing.

