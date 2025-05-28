5 people injured in shopping mall shooting in the US
Kyiv • UNN
At least five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Center shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut. Police detained a suspect, all the injured will survive.
At least five people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said, UNN reports, citing CBS News.
Details
According to the Waterbury Police Department, the suspect is in custody.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. local time and began as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a briefing.
According to police, one person opened fire, forcing shoppers to flee to shelter and hide in stores.
According to police, five adults sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital. All of the victims are expected to survive.
Video: CBS News
