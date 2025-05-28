5 people injured in shopping mall shooting in the US

At least five people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

According to the Waterbury Police Department, the suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. local time and began as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a briefing.

According to police, one person opened fire, forcing shoppers to flee to shelter and hide in stores.

According to police, five adults sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Video: CBS News

11 people injured in shooting in beach town in US