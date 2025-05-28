5 people injured in shopping mall shooting in the US

$41.570.06
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2192 views

05:00 AM • 11571 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 82757 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 88294 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 95979 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 151118 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 226304 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187229 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186267 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164950 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Attack on Kharkiv: At least 4 explosions heard

May 27, 09:59 PM • 4468 views

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 9966 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

01:38 AM • 10945 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

02:09 AM • 10581 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 6356 views
05:00 AM • 11573 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 73832 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 81224 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 82758 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 190696 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 19303 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 26933 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 96977 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 98437 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 95487 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

5 people injured in shopping mall shooting in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

At least five people were injured in a shooting at the Brass Mill Center shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut. Police detained a suspect, all the injured will survive.

CBS News New York

At least five people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

According to the Waterbury Police Department, the suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. local time and began as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said at a briefing.

According to police, one person opened fire, forcing shoppers to flee to shelter and hide in stores.

According to police, five adults sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Video: CBS News

11 people injured in shooting in beach town in US26.05.25, 08:19 • 2916 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Connecticut
United States
