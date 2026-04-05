41 combat engagements took place on the front, most intense in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 41 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The hottest spots are currently in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bachivsk, Iskriskivshchyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Rohizne, Korenyok, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Havrylova Sloboda were affected. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once, carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the direction of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried three times to improve its position in the direction of Novoosinove. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman and Sloviansk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

"Birds of Magyar" destroyed the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030"

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, and Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the areas of Sichneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Sosnivka, Verbove, Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the areas of Komyshuvakha and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted two futile assault actions towards the Antonivsky bridge and near Bilohrudy island.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

AFU liberated 480 km² and 12 settlements in two regions - Syrskyi