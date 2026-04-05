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"Birds of Magyar" destroyed the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

Ukrainian military eliminated a new compact satellite internet station of the occupiers. Spirit terminals replace the blocked Starlink for Russians.

"Birds of Magyar" destroyed the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030"

Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reported the successful destruction of the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030", which began to be supplied to the occupiers after the Starlink satellite communication system was blocked. He wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Beskrestnov, after the loss of Starlink for Russian troops, the problem of satellite communication became critical. Existing terminals of Russian satellite internet have large antennas, which makes them easy targets for Ukrainian military personnel. 

Therefore, new "Spirit-030" terminals began to arrive at the front, which are less noticeable and work with a special geostationary satellite. Their antennas have a diameter of 30 cm instead of 90 cm, which makes them more compact and portable.

Cool pilots of the 414th SBS brigade "Birds of Magyar" found and destroyed such a satellite communication terminal for the first time. I ask all pilots to pay attention to this target

- said the advisor to the Minister of Defense.

According to him, Russian occupiers are now massively supplying such terminals to the front, but Ukrainian forces have already learned to effectively detect and destroy them.

Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details05.04.26, 14:39 • 12921 view

Olga Rozgon

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