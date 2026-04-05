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Kyiv • UNN

 • 4468 views

The Defense Forces regained control over territories in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The occupiers are trying to create a buffer zone in the region.

AFU liberated 480 km² and 12 settlements in two regions - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction and have already regained control over 480 square kilometers of territory and 12 settlements. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, the operation has been ongoing since late January. Within its framework, eight settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and four in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been liberated.

Syrskyi heard reports from the command of the offensive group, including Major General Oleh Apostol, regarding the situation in the direction and the results of task execution. Issues of increasing the effectiveness of combat operations and countering enemy attacks were discussed.

In this direction, Russian troops continue active assault operations, particularly in the areas of Ternove, Oleksandrograf, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, and other settlements. Last week alone, 64 attacks were recorded.

The invaders' goal is to seize more Ukrainian territory and create a "buffer zone" in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

- Syrskyi noted.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are conducting active defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief visited the Pokrovsk direction, where he heard reports from commanders and gave instructions regarding additional provision of units with ammunition and material and technical means to enhance firepower.

Syrskyi stated that the Russian army's losses have exceeded replenishment for several months in a row04.04.26, 23:59 • 6734 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine