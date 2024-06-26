40% of the Ukrainian economy is in the shadows, obviously this applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products - Svyrydenko

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94753 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113547 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230671 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141790 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368120 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181556 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149532 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197851 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79849 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94753 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113547 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2174 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10661 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12371 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16519 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37551 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

40% of the Ukrainian economy is in the shadows, obviously this applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17426 views

According to estimates of the Ministry of economy, 40% of the Ukrainian economy is "in the shadows". Obviously, this also applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products.

40% of the Ukrainian economy is in the shadows, obviously this applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products - Svyrydenko

According to estimates of the Ministry of economy, 40% of the Ukrainian economy is "in the shadows". Obviously, this also applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products. The laws signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, aimed at combating "black grain" and non-return of foreign currency earnings, will make it possible to better control the issue of returning foreign currency earnings from agricultural products. This was announced during a briefing on Wednesday by First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine-Minister of economy Yulia Svyrydenko, answering a question from an UNN correspondent.

Details

"I think that only our grain traders can give you an expert assessment of the latest figures of "gray" grain exports, but it is clear that there is a share. We believed that if we are talking about the shadow economy, then 40% is a potential figure for finding the economy "in the shadows". I think it is obvious that this applies to the agricultural sector, including the export of agricultural products. Therefore, the law signed by the president should make it possible to better control the issue of returning foreign currency earnings from agricultural products. Over the past six months, in fact, there has already been a shift in the figures in the return of foreign currency earnings, because we, together with the NBU, monitor these revenues. But let's look at the dynamics. We hope that the situation will improve by the end of the year," Svyrydenko said.

She added that this is important because if foreign currency earnings are not returned, it threatens the financing of the state budget.

Recall

Earlier it became known that the Bureau of Economic Security is investigating several criminal proceedings related to "gray" grain exports. According to law enforcement officers, the most common scheme of such tax evasion for tens of millions of hryvnia is the purchase of grain that has no documents of origin for cash and its further export abroad using the details of "risky" or shell companies.

One of the striking examples of gray exports are criminal cases that relate to "gray" exports from the Olympex grain terminal in 2021-2023, when it was actively managed by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko.

In particular, in January 2021, law enforcement officers were interested in a number of companies engaged in grain exports and associated with the agricultural holding GNT Group of Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. Ferko LLC, Metallzyukrain Corp LTD, Inzernoexport Grain Transshipment Complex LLC and Vtormetexport enterprise, belonging to the GNT Group, actively used the details of "risky" enterprises for export operations. During the investigation, the territorial department of the BEB in the Odessa region identified at least three such "risky" enterprises: OUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALICENTA TRADE LLC and SOLTEK PRODUCT LLC. In addition, the investigation found that the exported grain was stored, in particular, in the warehouses of Olympex Coupe International LLC, which is also controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

According to the results of the investigation, law enforcement officers found that none of the mentioned "risky" enterprises has evidence of the purchase of cereals that were planned to be exported, which is more than 2 thousand tons of corn, barley, wheat (this is only what was discovered by law enforcement officers during searches). In addition, all these enterprises violated the requirements of financial and tax reporting, demonstrated zero profitability, and underestimated income tax.

Only within the framework of this criminal proceeding, according to law enforcement officers, the Groza and Naumenko companies caused damage to the state in the amount of almost UAH 37.5 million. At the same time, the exporter of "gray" grain was LLC "Agiros", which belongs to the famous smuggler Vadim Alperin, against whom the NSDC imposed sanctions in 2021 and who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And  these grains were shipped, according to media reports, by another company controlled by Groza and Naumenko, Attollo Granum. 

Currently, this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

One more thing criminal proceedings, in which Groza and Naumenko's company Olympex Coupe International LLC appears, are being investigated by the territorial department of the BEB of the city of Kiev. It was opened a year later, in 2022, but also concerns the "gray" grain exports.

The case is being investigated under articles on tax evasion, forgery of documents for state registers, legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, and illegal handling of weapons or ammunition.

The scheme according to which the Groza and Naumenko company operated is identical to the one used earlier, only the names of fictitious companies differ, and even then not all. In particular, it includes what has already been mentioned in another criminal proceeding of OUTSTAFF 19 LLC. 

In addition to this company, they also used the "risky" enterprises "EXPRESS ALL" and "AGROTRANS GROUP". With their help, according to the investigation, at least 40 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.  

In addition, BAB detectives believe that criminal activity related to tax evasion by "gray" grain exports continues at the Olympex terminal.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31