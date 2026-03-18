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215 battles recorded on the front, enemy launched over 2.8 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Since the beginning of the day, 215 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy used 2,809 kamikaze drones. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

215 battles recorded on the front, enemy launched over 2.8 thousand drones - General Staff

In total, 215 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. The enemy used 2809 kamikaze drones and carried out 2263 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

The enemy launched 45 air strikes, dropped 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2809 kamikaze drones and carried out 2263 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says. 

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped two aerial bombs, carried out 83 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, six of which were with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times in the direction of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Okhrimivka, Bochkovo. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the directions of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka. 

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Drobycheve, Stavky, Dibrova and in the areas of Novovodyane and Novojehorivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka and in the direction of Malynivka. In total, six combat engagements took place during the day, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 31 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 49 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 164 occupiers were eliminated and 29 were wounded in this direction today; an artillery system, three vehicles, one motorcycle, seven units of special equipment, one personnel shelter were destroyed, an artillery system, two vehicles and eight personnel shelters of the enemy were damaged. 107 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Zelene Hay, Stepove and Rybne. Ivanivka and Pokrovske were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny and in the direction of Zaliznychne, Dobropillia and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Novosemenivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Liubytske, Zalyvne. 

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The settlements of Veselianka and Bilenke were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of Defense18.03.26, 19:12 • 4430 views

Antonina Tumanova

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