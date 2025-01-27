166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the occupants attacked most actively

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82709 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107796 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110715 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135077 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119185 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61447 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113819 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32277 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25470 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113819 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140159 views
Actual
166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the occupants attacked most actively

166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the occupants attacked most actively

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29382 views

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 78 attacks. The enemy carried out 45 air strikes and fired over 5,000 times, using 2,155 kamikaze drones.

There were 166 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kramatorsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 27, UNN reports.

In total, 166 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 45 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, dropping 58 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,155 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four control points, four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 21 firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 78 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops and was repulsed.

The enemy did not conduct any offensives in the Siversky sector over the last day.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 435 artillery attacks, launched 25 air strikes, using 33 KABs," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses27.01.25, 08:03 • 28816 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising