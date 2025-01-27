166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the occupants attacked most actively

There were 166 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kramatorsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 27, UNN reports.

In total, 166 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 45 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, dropping 58 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,155 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four control points, four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 21 firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 78 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops and was repulsed.

The enemy did not conduct any offensives in the Siversky sector over the last day.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 435 artillery attacks, launched 25 air strikes, using 33 KABs," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses