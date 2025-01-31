150 battles in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat operations

There were 150 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, 11 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report and showed a map of combat operations for January 30, UNN reports.

150 combat engagements took place over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 55 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements, using one missile and 102 KABs. In addition, it fired over 6,500 artillery rounds, including 127 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,767 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian troops.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck once at the area of personnel concentration, three times at command posts, two times at air defense facilities and seven times at other important enemy targets," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight with Russian invaders took place in the direction of Liptsy yesterday. The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The number of combat engagements in the Liman sector reached eleven over the last day. The militants concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodyazi.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions nine times in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance near Orikhovo Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 13 times in the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Krymske.

At the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 71 attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Zvirove, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector. In the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv, the occupants twice tried to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Gulyaypillia direction, the invaders attacked the areas of Novopil and Novosilka four times.

Our soldiers repelled seven attacks of Russian invaders in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk sector, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday, the aggressor launched 17 air strikes using 22 KABs, carried out more than 360 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Plus 1670 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses