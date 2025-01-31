150 battles in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat operations

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 23331 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66087 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102652 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123904 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106625 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103142 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

150 battles in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat operations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102124 views

There were 150 combat engagements in the frontline, including 71 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 55 air strikes and made over 6,500 artillery attacks.

There were 150 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, 11 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report and showed a map of combat operations for January 30, UNN reports.

150 combat engagements took place over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 55 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements, using one missile and 102 KABs. In addition, it fired over 6,500 artillery rounds, including 127 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,767 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian troops.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck once at the area of personnel concentration, three times at command posts, two times at air defense facilities and seven times at other important enemy targets," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight with Russian invaders took place in the direction of Liptsy yesterday. The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The number of combat engagements in the Liman sector reached eleven over the last day. The militants concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and Kolodyazi.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions nine times in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance near Orikhovo Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyno.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 13 times in the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Krymske.

At the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 71 attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Zvirove, Promin, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko and Dachne.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector. In the areas of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv, the occupants twice tried to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Gulyaypillia direction, the invaders attacked the areas of Novopil and Novosilka four times.

Our soldiers repelled seven attacks of Russian invaders in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the Kursk sector, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday, the aggressor launched 17 air strikes using 22 KABs, carried out more than 360 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says. 

Plus 1670 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses31.01.25, 08:23 • 30441 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising