133 out of 156 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 156 drones overnight, 133 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 20 (from 18:00 on March 19), the enemy attacked with 156 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, 133 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. Hits by 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 7 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region and damaged two foreign grain vessels, there are injured