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Russia attacked a port in Odesa region and damaged two foreign grain vessels, there are injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

As a result of the night UAV attack, vessels flying the flags of Palau and Barbados were damaged. Two people were injured, and a grain bunker was damaged on the port territory.

Russia attacked a port in Odesa region and damaged two foreign grain vessels, there are injured
illustrative photo

Russia attacked Odesa region at night, two foreign vessels loaded with grain were damaged, a grain bunker and equipment were damaged on the port territory, two people were reported injured, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of the night attack on Odesa region by attack UAVs, two civilian commercial vessels under the flags of Palau and Barbados were damaged. Two people were injured and received medical assistance. At the time of the strike, the vessels were at the berths and were loaded with grain. Despite this, the vessels remain afloat.

Administrative buildings were also damaged, the Vice Prime Minister added.

As specified by the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, "a grain bunker and equipment were damaged on the port territory." "The fires were promptly extinguished," he added.

Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing at the sites, Kuleba said.

"This is another war crime of Russia against global food security!" - Kuleba noted.

Enemy drone hit foreign civilian vessel leaving Chornomorsk port, there are casualties - RMA05.03.26, 09:01 • 4265 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast