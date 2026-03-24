13 people already injured due to Russian attack on Dnipro, including three children

In Dnipro, as a result of a Russian attack on an apartment building, 13 people have already been injured, including 3 children, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three children have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. In total, 13 people were wounded in the enemy strike. - Hanzha reported.

According to him, three of all the injured have been hospitalized. He reported that two are "serious."

Regarding the children, according to the head of the OVA, a 12-year-old girl needed medical assistance, and now she and a 1.5-year-old boy are already receiving outpatient treatment. Doctors also provided assistance to another girl, 9 years old. She will also receive outpatient treatment.

The number of injured from the Russian attack on a building in Dnipro has risen to 9 people, including a small child