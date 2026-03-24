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13 people already injured due to Russian attack on Dnipro, including three children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2130 views

As a result of the Russian attack on a residential building, 13 people were injured, including three children. Two adults are in serious condition, children are receiving outpatient treatment.

13 people already injured due to Russian attack on Dnipro, including three children

In Dnipro, as a result of a Russian attack on an apartment building, 13 people have already been injured, including 3 children, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three children have already been injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. In total, 13 people were wounded in the enemy strike.

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, three of all the injured have been hospitalized. He reported that two are "serious."

Regarding the children, according to the head of the OVA, a 12-year-old girl needed medical assistance, and now she and a 1.5-year-old boy are already receiving outpatient treatment. Doctors also provided assistance to another girl, 9 years old. She will also receive outpatient treatment.

The number of injured from the Russian attack on a building in Dnipro has risen to 9 people, including a small child24.03.26, 13:12 • 2830 views

Julia Shramko

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