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128 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 6.5 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6922 views

The General Staff recorded 128 engagements, 37 missile strikes, and massive use of UAVs. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction.

128 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 6.5 thousand drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 128 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 6,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,663 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched three missile strikes using 37 missiles and 40 air strikes – dropping 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,663 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes using seven KABs, carried out 91 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 12 of them using MLRS. Two combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units five times in the areas of Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, and towards Tsehelne, Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times, in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Kivsharivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assaults by the occupiers, towards Dibrova and Novosergiyivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Platonivka. Two enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Kleban-Byk Pleshchiyivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and towards Illinivka, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiyivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk and Molodetske.

Russia's record losses in March exceeded 35,000 military personnel and 270 air defense systems - Zelenskyy03.04.26, 17:52 • 3202 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 53 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded; occupiers' shelters and ten units of automotive equipment were destroyed; 14 shelters, three cannons and one unit of automotive transport were damaged. 237 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, Stepove.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Zelene and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Charivne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Hola Prystan.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy lost over 1200 soldiers and 1236 drones in a day - General Staff03.04.26, 07:44 • 4808 views

Antonina Tumanova

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