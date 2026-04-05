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108 battles took place on the front line in one day, the enemy is most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3576 views

Since the beginning of the day, 108 clashes have occurred, and the enemy has dropped 157 aerial bombs. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

108 battles took place on the front line in one day, the enemy is most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 108 combat engagements have taken place. The Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, inflicting systematic fire damage. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy launched 45 air strikes, dropped 157 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3534 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2362 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place, the enemy carried out 53 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one using a multiple rocket launcher system, - the report says.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed our positions in the direction of Starytsia and Vovchansk. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy assaults in the direction of Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Kopanky.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

"Birds of Magyar" destroyed the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030"05.04.26, 16:12 • 22314 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Muravka, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Filiia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 54 occupiers were eliminated and 17 were wounded; two units of automotive and nine units of special enemy equipment, a motorcycle, one personnel shelter were destroyed, two artillery systems, seven units of automotive equipment, four UAV control points, and 87 shelters of enemy infantry were damaged. 150 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

- added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position seven times, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Sosnivka, Verbove, Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, Dolynka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Novoyakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted three futile assault actions in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island. Rozlyv and Zorivka came under enemy air strikes.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

Border guards destroyed three enemy MLRS and a Zoopark radar system in the Huliaipole direction05.04.26, 22:05 • 4064 views

Olga Rozgon

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