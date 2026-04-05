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Border guards destroyed three enemy MLRS and a Zoopark radar system in the Huliaipole direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3038 views

Border guards of the Phoenix unit hit a Grad, a Uragan, and a scarce Zoopark system in Zaporizhzhia overnight. The total cost of the destroyed Russian equipment is 28 million dollars.

Border guards destroyed three enemy MLRS and a Zoopark radar system in the Huliaipole direction

Fighters of the border unit of unmanned aerial systems "Phoenix" destroyed three enemy multiple rocket launcher systems and a rare "Zoopark" radar system in Zaporizhzhia in one night. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of April 4-5, in Zaporizhzhia, "Phoenix" pilots detected and hit three multiple rocket launcher systems, including two "Grads" and one "Uragan", as well as a rare "Zoopark" radar system. In total, equipment worth 28 million dollars was destroyed. And this is despite the usual daily targets that the border guards of the unit destroy around the clock.

- the report says.

The State Border Guard Service noted that the "Zoopark" radar is an "extremely rare target" for the Defense Forces. In total, up to 15 units of this radar have been hit during the full-scale invasion.

AFU liberated 480 km² and 12 settlements in two regions - Syrskyi05.04.26, 14:57 • 4468 views

Olga Rozgon

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