Amman
Capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Amman traces its history back to the ancient Ammonite city of Rabbath-Ammon, mentioned as early as the Bronze Age. In the 3rd century BCE, the Hellenistic ruler Ptolemy II Philadelphus renamed the city Philadelphia, and it later became part of a league of ten Greco-Roman cities. Following the Arab conquest in the 7th century, the city regained its Semitic name, Amman, but subsequently declined for several centuries to the size of a small village. Its revival began in the late 19th century with the resettlement there of Circassian refugees from the Caucasus. In 1921, Emir Abdullah I chose Amman as the capital of the newly established Emirate of Transjordan, and after independence the city became the capital of Jordan.
1921
Capital of the Emirate of Transjordan under Emir Abdullah I
1946
Capital of independent Jordan
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