$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:54 PM • 8182 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 14490 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 15461 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 17360 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 16535 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15112 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15018 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13326 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15434 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16756 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
45%
757mm
Popular news
"ATESH" Reconnoitered a Russian Plant Whose Products Are Used to Manufacture UAVsPhotoSeptember 27, 04:58 AM • 8198 views
An American company will pay more than €30 million for worker exploitation at the construction site of the U.S. consulate in MilanSeptember 27, 05:29 AM • 4078 views
A large-scale protest against the housing crisis erupted in Spain after an 87-year-old woman was evictedSeptember 27, 05:44 AM • 12021 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhotoSeptember 27, 05:58 AM • 14971 views
In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.Photo08:57 AM • 5630 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 56513 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 72961 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 76402 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 67241 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 64124 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 21095 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 21752 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 20818 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 19886 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 21502 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Starlink
Heating
KAB-250
TagsPlaces

Amman

Capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Amman traces its history back to the ancient Ammonite city of Rabbath-Ammon, mentioned as early as the Bronze Age. In the 3rd century BCE, the Hellenistic ruler Ptolemy II Philadelphus renamed the city Philadelphia, and it later became part of a league of ten Greco-Roman cities. Following the Arab conquest in the 7th century, the city regained its Semitic name, Amman, but subsequently declined for several centuries to the size of a small village. Its revival began in the late 19th century with the resettlement there of Circassian refugees from the Caucasus. In 1921, Emir Abdullah I chose Amman as the capital of the newly established Emirate of Transjordan, and after independence the city became the capital of Jordan.
1921
Capital of the Emirate of Transjordan under Emir Abdullah I
1946
Capital of independent Jordan
News by theme
Bus overturned on a road between resorts in Egypt: many killedPhoto

A bus overturned on the road between Dahab and Nuweiba in Egypt, killing 22 people and injuring another 28. Jordanians are among the victims.

News of the World • September 2, 02:29 PM • 6748 views