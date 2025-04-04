Lasha Khutsishvili

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9712 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57568 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201549 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116151 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380402 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243673 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254817 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249208 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10994 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37440 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65707 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121905 views
