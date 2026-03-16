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Zelenskyy signed a law on combating discrimination and sexual harassment in the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The President signed a law on new disciplinary rules in the army. The document obliges military personnel to prevent harassment and respond to acts of violence.

Zelenskyy signed a law on combating discrimination and sexual harassment in the military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on improving mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. This is stated in the bill's card on the Verkhovna Rada website, writes UNN.

Details

The document introduces new norms to the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Statute of Internal Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The new norms oblige every serviceman to:

  • behave with dignity and honor, respect the honor and dignity of every person;
    • comply with legislation on equal rights and opportunities for women and men;
      • prevent and restrain others from indecent behavior – both verbal and non-verbal, related to discrimination based on gender, religion, ethnic origin, social status, place of residence; prevent sexual harassment, gender-based violence and offenses against sexual freedom and integrity.

        A serviceman who learns about facts of discrimination, sexual harassment or gender-based violence must report it to the relevant unit or gender adviser.

        The document also enshrines the duty of commanders to immediately respond to offenses against sexual freedom and sexual integrity. In particular, it obliges the commander to take measures to detain a subordinate when he commits or attempts to commit a criminal offense or immediately after committing a criminal offense against sexual freedom and sexual integrity.

        Powers of attorney, wills, and military orders can now be issued without a notary16.03.26, 18:07 • 1972 views

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine