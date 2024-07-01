Zelenskyy discusses food security in Africa with President of Gambia

On Monday, July 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Gambian leader Adama Burrow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

I am pleased to restore high-level contact between Ukraine and the Gambia after more than 20 years of pause. I had a phone conversation with President Adama Burrow. Thanked for the Gambia's presence at the Peace Summit and support for the final communiqué - Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

According to him, they discussed possible formats of cooperation between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food stability.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to remain one of the key guarantors of food security for Africa and the world.

Gambian students were studying in Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion. We are ready to welcome them back to safe regions and expand educational programs - the President of Ukraine added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ten countries and organizations had joined the communiqué adopted at the end of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.