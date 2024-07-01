$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83327 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111470 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184756 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229624 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141217 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367724 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181458 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149476 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197818 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses food security in Africa with President of Gambia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22569 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Gambian leader Adama Burrow after a 20-year hiatus, discussing cooperation between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food security, with Ukraine remaining a key guarantor of food security for Africa and the world.

Zelenskyy discusses food security in Africa with President of Gambia

On Monday, July 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Gambian leader Adama Burrow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

I am pleased to restore high-level contact between Ukraine and the Gambia after more than 20 years of pause. I had a phone conversation with President Adama Burrow. Thanked for the Gambia's presence at the Peace Summit and support for the final communiqué

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. 

According to him, they discussed possible formats of cooperation between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food stability.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to remain one of the key guarantors of food security for Africa and the world.

Gambian students were studying in Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion. We are ready to welcome them back to safe regions and expand educational programs

- the President of Ukraine added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ten countries and organizations had joined the communiqué adopted at the end of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
