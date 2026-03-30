Zelenskyy called winter preparations the main risk for Ukraine

Ukraine is currently provided with funding for the army, salary payments, and pensions, but there are serious risks regarding preparations for the next heating season. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the Head of State, the key problem lies precisely in the energy sector and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Salaries for people are available, army funding is available, pensions are still being paid. The biggest risks are preparations for winter – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that the support of European partners will be a decisive factor.

This refers to a loan of 90 billion euros, which is necessary to implement plans for protecting the energy system and ensuring stable water supply.

According to Zelenskyy, without this funding, preparations for winter could be jeopardized, particularly due to the need to restore facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

Bloomberg learned how long Ukraine might have enough funds to cover expenses amid aid slowdown