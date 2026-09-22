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Zelenskyy arrived at the UN headquarters in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The President of Ukraine arrived at the UN headquarters and greeted the delegates. In New York, he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy arrived at the UN headquarters in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the headquarters of the UN General Assembly in New York. He was spotted walking past the barriers and shaking hands with delegates, reports UNN, citing CNN.

As UNN reported, Zelenskyy is to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of an important diplomatic week devoted to Ukraine's efforts in the war.

Around 130 leaders will address the UN General Assembly: key speakers include Trump and Zelenskyy, with the war in Iran among the topics22.09.26, 16:23 • 558 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine