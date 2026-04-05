Zelenskyy announced readiness to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there's a catch
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready to share its experience in unblocking sea routes after successes in the Black Sea. No requests for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz have been received yet.
Ukraine has experience in unblocking sea routes after Russia's actions in the Black Sea and is ready to share it with partners, but no requests for participation in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz have been received. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AP, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Ukraine has already faced a similar situation when Russia blocked the food corridor in the Black Sea, using various types of weapons.
They used not only ships, but also helicopters, missiles, and fighter jets. We destroyed part of their fleet and forced them to retreat from the corridor
The President added that Ukraine subsequently managed to ensure the safe movement of civilian vessels, in particular through the use of naval drones.
We organized convoys for civilian vessels, and now the food corridor is under our control and is working
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share this experience with other countries.
We can share this experience, but no one has asked us to come and help with the Strait of Hormuz - partners are only interested in our approach
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