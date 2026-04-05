Zelenskyy announced readiness to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there's a catch

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine has experience in unblocking sea routes after Russia's actions in the Black Sea and is ready to share it with partners, but no requests for participation in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz have been received. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AP, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine has already faced a similar situation when Russia blocked the food corridor in the Black Sea, using various types of weapons.

They used not only ships, but also helicopters, missiles, and fighter jets. We destroyed part of their fleet and forced them to retreat from the corridor - Zelenskyy noted.

The President added that Ukraine subsequently managed to ensure the safe movement of civilian vessels, in particular through the use of naval drones.

We organized convoys for civilian vessels, and now the food corridor is under our control and is working - he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share this experience with other countries.

We can share this experience, but no one has asked us to come and help with the Strait of Hormuz - partners are only interested in our approach - the president added.

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