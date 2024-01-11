ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Latvian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership

Zelenskyy and Latvian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelenskyy and Latvian Prime Minister Silina discussed military aid, Ukraine's path to the EU/NATO, and sanctions against Russia. They agreed on the need to conclude a bilateral security agreement.

President Zelenskyy met with Latvian Prime Minister Eika Silina during an official visit to the Republic of Latvia. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky thanked Evika Silina for the consistent and comprehensive support of Ukraine by the government and citizens of Latvia in the face of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Thank you for the very warm attitude towards our people from the first days of this war. I would like to thank you for the military aid packages, in particular for the decision to send another large package. This is a very important decision for us now, when we need it. Thank you for the humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

said the head of the Ukrainian state.

The interlocutors discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian army and continue military and technical assistance to Ukraine, including Latvia's readiness to be one of the leaders of the drone coalition.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Eevika Silina discussed concrete steps to support Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership and cooperation on international platforms. The President noted the important and effective role of Latvia in this process.

Addendum

They also noted Ukraine's progress in implementing important reforms that are necessary, in particular, for our country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The parties emphasized the need to start consultations with a view to concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Latvia.

The President noted that Latvia's decision to confiscate Russian state property is an important precedent and example on the European continent.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Eika Silinia also discussed joint work to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia at both the European and national levels.

The Head of State expressed special gratitude to the Prime Minister of Latvia for her assistance in the restoration of Ukraine and readiness to continue implementing projects to restore social infrastructure in Chernihiv region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

