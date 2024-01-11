Latvia nationalizes the House of Moscow in Riga

The Latvian Saeima has voted to transfer the building of the Moscow House cultural and business center in Riga to the state. The building will be transferred to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Transport of Latvia. This is stated in a message on the website of the Latvian parliament on Thursday, January 11, UNN reports.

Details

70 MPs voted in favor of the nationalization of the House of Moscow, 11 MPs were against it, and 9 abstained from voting.

Russia has used the House of Moscow as a foreign policy tool to deliberately spread propaganda justifying its aggressive actions and pro-Kremlin interpretations of history said in a statement published on the website of the Latvian Saeima.

The parliament also claims that after the outbreak of a full-scale war against Ukraine, events were held in the Moscow House in support of Russia's aggressive policy.

Addendum

According to Delfi, the government will determine the fate of the building by March 31, and it is likely that the property will be sold at auction.

According to the publication, the building belonged to the Moscow City Property Department.

During a joint press conference in Riga with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs noted that the Seimas had passed a law to nationalize the House of Moscow.

According to him, this is also necessary to transfer all the necessary funds to Ukraine for its needs. He added that Latvia also plans to use other Russian assets to help Ukraine.

