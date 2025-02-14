Zelensky: Russia may deploy 2-3 thousand more troops from the DPRK to Kursk region

Russia is likely to deploy another 2-3 thousand troops from North Korea to the Kursk region. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We talked about North Korea (with Trump - ed.). About how many thousands there are, how many thousands have been destroyed. We have people in captivity, and we also see now that several thousand more, we think 2,000, 2.5-3,000, will be transferred from North Korea to the Kursk direction. This is from what we see, we don't know for sure. We see when they are already there, and then we can make a rough estimate. So far, we see a couple of thousand that they are asking for in addition, - Zelensky said.

The President noted that this is definitely not because of a good life, they have losses.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reported that North Korea had already lost 4,000 soldiers in the Russian war against Ukraine.

On February 7, Zelenskyy statedthat the Russian army had brought North Korean soldiers back to participate in hostilities in the Kursk region. A significant number of occupants were killed, including hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers.

