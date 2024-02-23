Zelensky on security agreement with Denmark: will support efforts to ensure F-16 capabilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the signed security agreement with Denmark a strong document that confirms the unwavering support of the Ukrainian people. Denmark, in particular, will support efforts to ensure the integral capabilities of the F-16 through an aviation coalition, UNN reports.

It is reported that in Lviv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

"A strong document that confirms Denmark's unwavering support for our people. In particular, in the amount of at least EUR 1.8 billion this year. Denmark will also support efforts to ensure the full potential of the F-16 through the aviation coalition: providing fighters, ammunition, simulators, training, maintenance," Zelensky wrote.

Security agreement with Germany: the text has been published

According to the Office of the President, the document follows up on the provisions of the Joint Declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023, which was immediately joined by all the Nordic countries.

"According to the agreement, Denmark reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized 1991 borders. Denmark's security commitments reflect a strategic choice and comprehensive support for Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense against Russia's current military aggression and to deter future Russian aggression," the statement said.

The document also sets out the main components of Denmark's security commitments to Ukraine, including long-term military and financial assistance, and identifies priority areas of bilateral security cooperation in the military and non-military spheres, including political, financial, humanitarian and reforms.

According to the agreement, in 2024, the military support provided by Denmark will amount to at least EUR 1.8 billion. In addition, the Danish Fund for Support to Ukraine, totaling EUR 8.5 billion, covers support in 2023-2028 and serves as a comprehensive framework for long-term military and civilian assistance.

Zelensky approved the task of the Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees

"Denmark will provide support to Ukraine for ten years of this Agreement. The document provides for ongoing military assistance in various fields in coordination and cooperation with relevant international partners and institutions, focusing on air and air defense, maritime security, mine action, technology and drones, as well as other key capabilities and urgent needs of Ukraine," the OP informs.

Among other things, Denmark will support efforts to ensure the full capability of the F-16 through the Air Coalition, including by providing fighters, ammunition, trainers and training, as well as contributing to the long-term maintenance of the fighter jets and the creation of appropriate conditions in Ukraine.

"The partners will cooperate to enable Ukraine to counter Russian cyber aggression, cyber espionage and hybrid warfare. Denmark will also continue to actively engage with the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region to support their reconstruction, resilience and reforms," the OP said.

Security agreement with France: the Presidential Administration published the text

In addition, the agreement reaffirms Denmark's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, in particular by supporting Ukraine's reform plans and the interoperability of its defense and security forces with the Alliance. The parties reaffirm that Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. Ukraine, for its part, commits to implementing the reforms identified by the EU, IMF and NATO.

"In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, the agreement provides for consultations within 24 hours to determine appropriate further steps. The document is valid for 10 years from the date of signing and provides for the possibility of extending the term by a joint decision of the parties," the statement said.

The OP published the text of the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Ukraine and Denmark.