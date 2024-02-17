Security agreement with France: the Presidential Administration published the text

The Presidential Office has released the text of the Agreement on Security Cooperation signed between Ukraine and France. The document, which guarantees support for Ukrainians, was signed for 10 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

This Agreement shall remain in force for ten years from the date of its signature. In accordance with the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven of July 12, 2023, the Participants intend to keep this Agreement in force as long as Ukraine continues its path towards future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. - the document says.

Details

By adopting this document, France reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to the strategic goal of a free, independent, democratic and sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders since 1991, capable of defending itself and deterring any future aggression.

Also, by this document, the French side expressed its agreement with the fundamental principles of a just and lasting peace set forth in the Ukrainian peace formula, in accordance with international law.

In a separate clause in the agreement, France reaffirmed its desire for Ukraine's accession to the European Union "and the fact that Ukraine's security is an integral part of the security of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic region.

The French also signed their consent to long-term bilateral security cooperation based on the provisions of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023, by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries.

The introduction to the agreement states:

By this Agreement, Ukraine and France will deepen their cooperation and partnership based on their common interests in the protection of international order, peace and fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Participants reaffirm that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. France reaffirms that Ukraine's future accession to NATO would make a useful contribution to peace and stability in Europe. Participants will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support Ukraine's accession to NATO. , the document says.

According to the published agreement, the main components of the long-term security commitments assumed by France in relation to Ukraine under this Agreement are:

- Providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine to protect and restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as economic recovery and reconstruction;

- Prevention, active deterrence and measures to be taken against any new aggression by the Russian Federation;

- Supporting Ukraine's integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions, in particular by supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and interoperability with NATO.

Security cooperation

1. General principles of cooperation on strengthening the security of Ukraine

The French participant will provide military and civilian assistance to enable Ukraine to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity against aggression by the Russian Federation, bilaterally through agreements and through institutions and organizations to which it (Ukraine) is a party.

The French participant will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities, resilience, and economic stability in order to deter any future aggression.

In order to ensure more effective implementation of this cooperation, the Ukrainian participant, with the assistance of the French participant, will constantly and effectively maintain and develop its ability to withstand armed aggression.

2. Cooperation in strategic communication and countering foreign interference and information manipulation

Participants recognize that the Russian Federation continues to manipulate information in support of its war against Ukraine and will strive to continue to mutually support each other's efforts to counter Russian digital interference and manipulation of information, as well as propaganda at the global level.

The French participant will help Ukraine join collective tools to combat foreign interference and information manipulation.

Participants will cooperate to improve Ukraine's ability to counter foreign interference and information manipulation, especially Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns, share experiences, and promote the development of joint educational and training programs for information integrity professionals.

3. Cooperation in the field of cybersecurity

The participants will work together to enable Ukraine to detect, deter and prevent any cyber aggression, cyber espionage, in particular by strengthening cyber resilience and protecting critical infrastructure from cyber attacks, while supporting the modernization and reform of Ukraine's security architecture, and providing Ukraine with international technical assistance.

The Participants will work together to increase the cost of irresponsible use of cyber capabilities by the Russian Federation and other hostile state and non-state actors against the Participants. They will also enhance operational cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.

Participants will seek to deepen Ukraine's cooperation with EU and NATO structures in the field of cybersecurity.

4. Critical infrastructure protection

The French participant will contribute to the development of Ukraine's critical infrastructure protection capabilities, including military means, prioritizing, but not limited to, modern air defense capabilities.

Participants will consider joint educational and training programs for critical infrastructure protection specialists.

Participants will enhance their cooperation in improving the resilience and preparedness of governmental and civil society structures, including through the exchange of information, best practices and lessons learned. Participants will also deepen cooperation on vulnerability assessments of vital supply chains, reverse engineering of critical goods and services, strategic stockpiling, and related logistics issues.

The French Contributor will work with Ukraine to identify funding sources for the development of critical infrastructure protection and resilience, including through the Critical Infrastructure and Priority Sectors of the Ukrainian Economy Support Fund established by the French Contributor for Ukraine.

5. Cooperation in the field of intelligence and counterintelligence

The Participants will continue and seek to deepen their cooperation in the field of intelligence and counterintelligence in accordance with the framework established by bilateral agreements, without prejudice to their national interests and in accordance with the legislation of each Participant.

6. Cooperation in the field of combating dangerous organized crime

Participants will take measures to counteract the activities of dangerous organized crime (hereinafter referred to as OC), primarily individuals and groups that are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian society, have criminal influence in certain regions, including the temporarily occupied territories, and are actively used as a tool of hybrid warfare to impede the processes of recovery and peace in Ukraine.

In order to counteract the activities of NPOs, the Participants will take measures to:

- Conducting joint operations to detect and eliminate IEDs;

- analyzing the crime situation in the countries and identifying the main risks associated with the NCD;

- Identifying and tracing the proceeds and instrumentalities of organized crime in order to facilitate their seizure and confiscation, if applicable;

- establishing joint working groups and joint investigative teams of prosecutors and other parties, depending on the identified needs;

- facilitating training and sharing best practices.

The above measures are not exhaustive, and Participants may use other forms of cooperation to achieve their goals in combating VAWG.

Cooperation in the event of a future armed attack

Any future Russian invasion would violate the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, and would seriously undermine Euro-Atlantic security, including that of France.

In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, at the request of one of the Participants, the Participants will hold consultations within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter the aggression.

Under such circumstances, and in accordance with its legal and constitutional obligations, the French participant will provide Ukraine with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment in all areas according to need, and economic assistance; it will impose costs, including economic costs, on Russia and consult with Ukraine on its needs in the exercise of its right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

In order to ensure the broadest and most effective collective response to any future armed attack, the Participants may amend these provisions in accordance with any mechanism that Ukraine may subsequently agree with other international partners, including the parties to the Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.

Cooperation in the military and defense industry

7. Military and defense cooperation

Participants will work together and with Ukraine's other partners to ensure that Ukraine's security and defense forces are able to fully restore Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders since 1991, and to enhance Ukraine's resilience so that it is sufficient to deter and defend against future attacks. This will include, but not be limited to, working together to ensure that Ukraine's military and non-military security institutions are capable of operating effectively in accordance with European and Euro-Atlantic standards and are fully accountable to the Ukrainian people, parliament, and government.

Participants will work together to build a resilient force capable of defending Ukraine today and deterring Russian aggression in the future through the consistent provision of security assistance and modern military equipment in the land, air, maritime, space and cyber domains, prioritizing, but not limited to, air defense, artillery, long-range weapons, armor, air force capabilities and other critical capabilities.

The French contributor, together with other international partners, will help Ukraine strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself against external aggressors by developing a future defense force that is increasingly interoperable with NATO and that will contribute to NATO forces. This includes the development of a modern defense sector in Ukraine and a path to a future in NATO.

The French participant will help Ukraine maintain high-quality military and defense capabilities in the face of rapid, uncertain and complex changes in regional politics and security.

In the military sphere, without prejudice to their position in the context of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the Participants propose to establish cooperation that will allow the Ukrainian participant to develop comprehensive military capabilities in areas that are not exhaustive:

a. military equipment, including through industrial cooperation, primarily in the areas of artillery and air defense, as well as in the areas of armored vehicles, maritime security, military medical support, information technology and demining;

b. Training for Ukrainian security and defense forces, both nationally and within the European framework, including an instructor training program, specialized training in areas such as artillery, air defense, armor, air and maritime security, new technologies, and demining;

c. initial support and support for the initiation of maintenance by manufacturers, on-site if necessary;

d. structural support for defense sector reform;

e. support for cyber defense and resilience initiatives, including to counter hybrid threats;

f. Assistance to the Ukrainian medical system for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel;

g. supporting the development of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, including but not limited to the development of a concept for the future Armed Forces, transition to NATO operational concepts and procedures, command and control training, combined exercises, and increased interoperability and interoperability with NATO member states;

h. support for border protection and defense, engineering and fortification support, surveillance, tracking the movement of enemy troops, post-war reconstruction of border infrastructure, demining and disposal of unexploded ordnance.

The French contributor will support the plans and governance structures of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, playing a leading role in the artillery and air defense coalitions, as well as participating in the air and maritime security coalitions, and other coalitions that the French contributor could contribute to, both to build future forces and to ensure greater coherence in the provision of capabilities in the ongoing war.

The Bilateral Security and Defense Assistance Fund for Ukraine, in proper coordination with the European Peace Foundation, will support these cooperation efforts in the relevant areas.

France provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling €1.7 billion in 2022 and €2.1 billion in 2023. In 2024, France will provide up to €3 billion in additional assistance.

The Participants strive to ensure that Ukraine's military capabilities are at a level that will guarantee Ukraine's ability to provide effective military assistance in the event of external military aggression against France. The terms, format and scope of such assistance will be determined by the Participants.

8. Cooperation in the field of defense industry

The participants will seek to cooperate in the field of defense and security industry, in particular with a view to promoting cooperation between their defense industries and increasing the standardization and interoperability of their defense equipment. The participants will endeavor, to the extent possible, to develop industrial partnerships involving French and Ukrainian defense enterprises and, to the extent possible, free from any restrictions by third parties.

The French participant will contribute to the development of Ukraine's defense industry base, in particular by attracting French investment, localizing production in Ukraine, and joint production for the manufacture of priority weapons and ammunition. The participants will facilitate the creation of joint ventures, in particular for the maintenance and repair of weapons and military equipment.

The French participant will work with Ukraine to identify the sources of funding needed to develop Ukraine's defense industry base and encourage investment in new facilities.

Participants will work together to address existing bottlenecks in the defense supply chain that prevent France and Ukraine from developing their priority weapons and ammunition production capabilities. To this end, the French participant will work with its defense industry and Ukraine to strengthen the supply chain of critical materials needed to produce ammunition and other priority weapons, in particular large-caliber ammunition.

Participants will work together to strengthen the protection of transferred technologies and intellectual property rights.

The participants will facilitate the exchange of information on each other's defense research and development in order to implement joint projects and programs aimed at developing new weapons and equipment. To this end, the dialogue between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the French Ministry of the Armed Forces will be strengthened. The dialogue between the Defense Procurement Agency and the Directorate General of Armaments will also be strengthened in accordance with the Letter of Intent signed between the two organizations during the visit of the French Minister of the Armed Forces to Kyiv in September 2023.

The French participant will support Ukraine's efforts to integrate its defense industry into the NATO and EU security and defense system.

Cooperation in the civilian sphere

9. Humanitarian aid

The French participant will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian population in the face of armed aggression by the Russian Federation. It will also contribute, together with its partners, to the economic recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine in order to restore and strengthen its economic stability, reduce its dependence and vulnerability and build a more powerful, innovative, sustainable and resilient economic and industrial base, in particular in the context of Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union.

The French participant will seek to continue the ongoing support provided to Ukraine, in particular in the areas of transport, energy, agriculture, water, humanitarian demining, critical infrastructure, digital technologies, housing and health.

The French participant will use the economic and financial instruments at its disposal in cooperation with all relevant international organizations and its partners.

10. Support for the reform program in Ukraine

The French participant welcomes the decision to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and welcomes the significant progress made by Ukraine towards achieving the objectives underlying the accession process.

The Ukrainian participant is committed to continue its ambitious reform program, in particular in the context of the European Union accession process, in order to fulfill the commitments required for EU membership. Ukraine's bidder will continue systemic reforms in the defense and security sectors, including civilian oversight of the armed forces, as well as the effectiveness and transparency of Ukraine's defense institutions and defense industry. It will work to deepen key reforms in the areas of justice and the rule of law, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, modernization of its state apparatus, decentralization, protection of the rights of persons belonging to minorities, transparency and good governance in both the economic and security and defense sectors. Implementation of these reforms will contribute to the strengthening of democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the modernization and resilience of the Ukrainian economy.

The French participant reaffirms its intention to fully support Ukraine's goal of joining the European Union. To this end, the French Contributor will provide technical support for the implementation of the necessary reforms, in particular in the areas of rule of law, justice, anti-corruption, modernization of the state apparatus, decentralization, transparency and civilian control in the defense sector, including demining. To this end, the French participant envisages deploying technical experts integrated into Ukrainian government agencies.

11. Restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine

The French participant will strive to further promote the involvement of private enterprises, local governments and non-governmental organizations in the reconstruction process, following up on the actions taken at the Conference on Resilience and Recovery of Ukraine held in Paris on December 13, 2022.

The participants recognize the need to join forces to protect the population and territories of Ukraine from the negative consequences caused by mines and unexploded ordnance.

To this end, the French Participant will use the relevant bilateral instruments in proper coordination and optimization, to the extent possible, of leverage with European and private funds, including through the European Union Facility for Ukraine, which aims to prepare Ukraine for future membership in the European Union by supporting its accession process.

Ukraine will continue to implement all reforms necessary as part of the EU accession process and Ukraine's recovery plan.

The French participant will assist Ukraine in planning for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, contribute to the stabilization of vital sectors and socio-economic recovery, especially in the liberated territories, frontline areas and territories bordering Russia, promote inclusive social recovery and address the needs of the most vulnerable populations, including measures to support women, social protection systems and veterans.

12. Compensation for losses, damage and losses caused by Russian aggression

The participants reaffirm that the Russian Federation must pay for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine. Under the French legal system, sovereign Russian assets under French jurisdiction remain frozen until the Russian Federation pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. The French participant, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to explore all legal avenues, compatible with relevant treaty obligations and in accordance with European and international law, through which Russian assets could be used to support Ukraine.

As a matter of priority, the Participants will continue to work together with the G7 states and other parties to establish a compensation mechanism for damages, losses or harm caused by the Russian aggression, as provided for in the Statute of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, approved by Resolution CM/Res(2023)3 of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. In this regard, the Participants will explore appropriate options for financing the compensation mechanism to ensure prompt and adequate compensation to the victims of the aggression.

13. Sanctions

Participants recognize the value of sanctions in limiting the access of the Russian Federation and other aggressor states to the finance, goods, technology and services they use in their aggression, in reducing Russia's sources of revenue, and in deterring future attacks. Participants will continue to work to ensure that the cost of Russia's aggression continues to rise, including through sanctions and export controls.

As the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues, the French participant will remain determined to apply, in the European context, strict sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy, as well as against those who, inside and outside the Russian Federation, support or benefit from the war, or who help to circumvent sanctions in third countries. The French participant will also take decisive action with its partners to combat all forms of sanctions circumvention and to strengthen its own resilience against illicit financing linked to Russia and individuals associated with the Russian authorities.

Participants will provide each other with relevant and up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions and other relevant information, in accordance with their respective national obligations and legislation.

14. Responsibility

The participants reaffirm their commitment to hold the Russian Federation accountable for any loss or damage to individuals and entities, as well as to the state of Ukraine, resulting from its internationally wrongful acts in or against Ukraine, including its aggression in violation of the Charter of the United Nations.

Participants reaffirm that there must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities and that the Russian Federation must be held legally accountable for them, including reparation for any damage caused by such acts, which will also help to deter future attacks and support Ukraine's resilience.

The participants will seek to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes and other international crimes committed in or against Ukraine in the context of Russia's aggressive war, in accordance with international law, in particular by supporting the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General (Ukraine) and the International Criminal Court to ensure full and fair investigations of allegations of war crimes by independent, effective and credible legal mechanisms.

The participants will continue their participation in the work of the Coalition to find options for establishing a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.